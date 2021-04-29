The Beach Boys, Ziggy Marley to headline back-to-back shows at Petco Park this May

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two concerts will hit Petco Park this Memorial Day, as the state continues to resume with more events amid the pandemic.

Next month, The Beach Boys and Ziggy Marley will take the stage inside Petco Park in back-to-back concerts. On May 29, the Beach Boys, and special guests John Stamos and Mark McGrath, will perform a two-hour set of classics. Then, on May 30, Grammy-winning reggae star Ziggy Marley will play a special tribute concert to his late father, Bob Marley.

Both concerts will take place on a stage near second base, not at the Sycuan Stage in Gallagher Square. Guests will be able to choose between a limited number of VIP seats on the playing field, luxury suites, vaccinated/tested sections, or socially distanced pod-style sections.

Tickets for both shows will start at $29 and go on sale Wednesday, May 5 at 10 a.m. as part of a presale for Padres members, corporate partners, FiarWire email subscribers. The general public will get their opportunity at tickets on May 6 at 10 a.m.

More information on tickets can be found online here.

Petco Park will observe the same safety protocols used during home games for the Padres this season, including mandatory mask-wearing, hand sanitizer stations, contactless and in-person dining options, and cashless payments.