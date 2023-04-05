Taste buds rejoice! The annual Taste of Hillcrest returns on April 8

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Get ready to savor all the small bites from over 35 of Hillcrest's most award-winning and recognized restaurants at this year's Taste of Hillcrest.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, April 8, from noon to 4 p.m. Participants will take a self-guided culinary tour to sample some of the best dishes from participating neighborhood restaurants and cafes lining the streets of Hillcrest.

Sample bites include Pad Thai, Sashimi, Italian Antipasto, Classic American comfort food and so much more. Along the journey, enjoy over a dozen beers and spritzer samples while discovering a mix of shops and boutiques.

Tickets to this year’s event range from $30 (early bird) and $40 on the day of the event. A shuttle service will be provided for all participants, with frequent stops around the neighborhood.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, click here.