Watch
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Submarine-themed Tiki pop-up bar coming to San Diego

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Mead/AP
(FILE PHOTO) This March 23, 2015 photo shows mixed cocktails, from left, an old fashioned, a vodka gimlet, a Bull Shot, a dry martini and a bloody mary. "The culture of the cocktail really exploded in the '60s," says Maureen Petrosky, author of "The Cocktail Club." Suddenly there were cocktail dresses, new glassware, bar couture, Tiki drinks. The cocktail hour had its own wardrobe. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Food Mad Men Mixology
Posted at 3:52 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 18:55:17-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new pop-up tiki bar is heading to an undisclosed location in San Diego next year.

The 90-minute immersive experience in the Acey Deucey Club celebrates the USS Clusterwick’s maiden journey. Guests are invited to dress up in their best nautical or tiki attire (although not required) while they enjoy food, tiki drinks, cocktails and big band music.

RELATED: Interactive map: Where to celebrate San Diego's tiki scene

They will also have a chance to talk, connect with the captain and crew, check out secret corridors, find hidden messages from former passengers or enjoy the journey.

Tickets start at $55 and will go on sale in early 2022.

For information or to join the waitlist visit submarinetikibar.com/san-diego.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE