Submarine-themed Tiki pop-up bar coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new pop-up tiki bar is heading to an undisclosed location in San Diego next year.

The 90-minute immersive experience in the Acey Deucey Club celebrates the USS Clusterwick’s maiden journey. Guests are invited to dress up in their best nautical or tiki attire (although not required) while they enjoy food, tiki drinks, cocktails and big band music.

They will also have a chance to talk, connect with the captain and crew, check out secret corridors, find hidden messages from former passengers or enjoy the journey.

Tickets start at $55 and will go on sale in early 2022.

For information or to join the waitlist visit submarinetikibar.com/san-diego.