Strike gold at these St. Patrick's Day events in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - If you're looking to strike gold with some St. Patrick's Day fun this weekend, you're in luck!

This weekend, some of San Diego's favorite St. Patrick's Day events are returning. San Diego ShamROCK, arguably the biggest event in town, will take over the Gaslamp District with multiple stages of entertainment and fun.

The "Irish 4 a Day" party hop will also keep the partying running through the night into Saturday, offering music and drink specials at participating nightclubs.

Speaking of running, get in some activity before going out at the St. Patrick's Day 10K in Mission Bay or St. Patrick's Day 5K and 15K in Temecula.

And, of course, don't miss San Diego's annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festival in Balboa Park, where thousands are expected to take in the sights, sounds, and smells of the holiday.

Here's more on this weekend's fun:

FRIDAY

"Irish 4 a Day" Party Hop

Where: Gaslamp District; Cost: $29 - $120

(Runs Friday through Saturday) San Diego's "longest-running" St. Patrick's Day party. Two days of DJs, live music, green beer, and more will take place across participating Gaslamp District nightclubs.

SATURDAY

St. Patrick's Day 10K Run

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: $20 - $45

Before the evening St. Patrick's Day nighttime fun begins, lace up your running shoes and take a stroll around Mission Bay for a 10K run or walk.

St. Patrick's Day 5K and 15K

Where: Cougar Vineyard and Winery; Cost: $45 - $65

Race through Temecula country roads and vineyards to start off St. Patrick's Day. Get yourself a t-shirt, a glass of bubbly, and benefit the Rose Again Foundation, which supports Temecula orphaned and foster youth.

34th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

More than 120 floats, bands, dancers, and organizations will march down Fifth Ave. to kick off St. Patrick's Day in San Diego. The massive parade will be followed by a festival in Balboa Park featuring entertainment across multiple stages.

St. Patrick's Day Block Party and Pub Crawl

Where: Downtown San Diego; Cost: $38

Hit the scene in downtown San Diego for a pub crawl to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Ticket holders get drinks and food specials and free entry at participating bars.

St. Patrick’s Day Tournament and Social

Where: The Loma Club; Cost: $75

Take part in a two-player team golf tournament, get a couple pints of free, and enjoy a corned beef and cabbage dinner for two at The Loma Club this weekend.

San Diego ShamROCK

Where: Gaslamp District; Cost: $55- $120

San Diego ShamROCK is back with a St. Patrick's Day bash in the Gaslamp District featuring DJs, bands, dancers, and more. More than 20,000 attendees are expected to raise a glass of green beer and partake in the celebration.

SUNDAY

San Diego Beer Train Trolley Tour

Where: Downtown San Diego; Cost: $88

(Runs Friday through Sunday) Take a trolley tour around downtown San Diego for a taste of local brews. It's a great way to celebrate responsibly and take in San Diego's rich history.