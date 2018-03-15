Strike gold at these St. Patrick's Day events in San Diego
Mark Saunders
5:52 PM, Mar 14, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - If you're looking to strike gold with some St. Patrick's Day fun this weekend, you're in luck!
This weekend, some of San Diego's favorite St. Patrick's Day events are returning. San Diego ShamROCK, arguably the biggest event in town, will take over the Gaslamp District with multiple stages of entertainment and fun.
The "Irish 4 a Day" party hop will also keep the partying running through the night into Saturday, offering music and drink specials at participating nightclubs.
(Runs Friday through Saturday) San Diego's "longest-running" St. Patrick's Day party. Two days of DJs, live music, green beer, and more will take place across participating Gaslamp District nightclubs.
Where: Cougar Vineyard and Winery; Cost: $45 - $65
Race through Temecula country roads and vineyards to start off St. Patrick's Day. Get yourself a t-shirt, a glass of bubbly, and benefit the Rose Again Foundation, which supports Temecula orphaned and foster youth.
More than 120 floats, bands, dancers, and organizations will march down Fifth Ave. to kick off St. Patrick's Day in San Diego. The massive parade will be followed by a festival in Balboa Park featuring entertainment across multiple stages.
San Diego ShamROCK is back with a St. Patrick's Day bash in the Gaslamp District featuring DJs, bands, dancers, and more. More than 20,000 attendees are expected to raise a glass of green beer and partake in the celebration.