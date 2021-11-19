Stinking Beauty: 2nd corpse flower blooms at San Diego Botanic Garden

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Attendance is expected to grow at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas this week as two corpse flowers bloom.

The fully opened bloom lasts just 48 hours before it begins to fade. To honor the flower’s signature fragrance, SDBG nicknamed the second bloom “Stinking Beauty” and it can be viewed with special extended hours:

Friday, November 19 between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 20 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We are thrilled to have our second corpse flower, Stinking Beauty, bloom in such quick succession to its sibling plant,” said SDBG president and CEO, Ari Novy. “For anyone who missed the fragrant bloom of Jack Smellington on Halloween, this is a rare second opportunity to see this elusive plant in bloom."

The corpse flower, Amorphophallus titanum, is a native of Indonesia. It is known for its putrid smell described as rotting flesh. The smell is exacerbated by heat coming from the plant’s inflorescence.

For tickets and more information on how to view the newly bloomed flower click here.