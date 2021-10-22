Rare, foul-smelling 'corpse flower' set to bloom in San Diego Botanic Garden

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A rare and rancid smell will soon fill the air at the San Diego Botanic Garden.

The Amorphophallus Titanum, one of the world’s largest and rarest flowers also known as the corpse flower is scheduled to bloom by the end of October. The bloom only lasts 48 hours.

The bloom of a corpse flower is a rare and special event, as most plants require seven to ten years to produce their first blooms, and then bloom only every four to five years thereafter.

When it blooms, it emits a repulsive odor of rotting flesh, but it's delightful to some insects. The smell attracts beetles and flies that the plant needs for pollination. The public can watch a 24-hour livestream of the plant, which grows as much as six inches per day.

"The corpse flower is the rock star diva of the plant world. We can't wait to see what this corpse flower is going to do,” said SDBG President and CEO, Ari Novy, PhD.

The San Diego Botanic Garden is open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

ADMISSION:

Adults $18

Seniors, students, active military $12

Children ages 3-17 $10

Members; children ages 2 & under FREE

Parking FREE

