Stevie Nicks adds San Diego stop for 2023 'Live in Concert' tour

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Grammy-Award Winner and Songwriter Stevie Nicks has added America's Finest City to her 2023 North American tour.
The lead singer of the legendary band Fleetwood Mac will take the stage on Wednesday, Nov 29 at Viejas Arena.
Nicks is expected to perform songs from her band's catalog, including "Landslide," "Rhiannon," "Dreams," "Gold Dust Woman," and "Sara."
The tour begins Tuesday, May 16 in Tennessee and wraps up in December in San Francisco, California. Tickets for the additional dates go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local.
Here are the official dates:
- Tue, May 16 – Knoxville, Tenn. – Thompson-Boling Arena
- Mon, May 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu, May 25 – Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center
- Tue, Jun 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri, Jun 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue, Jun 27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Tue, Aug 08 — Milwaukee, Wisc. — Fiserv Forum
- Sat, Aug 12 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
- Tue, Aug 15 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center
- Wed, Sep 27 — Pittsburgh, Penn. — PPG Paints Arena
- Sun, Oct 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Wed, Oct 04 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
- Sat, Oct 28 — Memphis, Tenn. — FedExForum
- Wed, Nov 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena
- Sat, Nov 04 — Allentown, Penn. — PPL Center
- Tue, Nov 07 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena
- Wed, Nov 29 — San Diego, Calif. — Viejas Arena
- Sat, Dec 02 — Inglewood, Calif. — Kia Forum
- Tue, Dec 05 — Palm Desert, Calif. — Acrisure Arena
- Tue, Dec 12 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center
- Fri, Dec 15 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center