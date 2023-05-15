Stevie Nicks adds San Diego stop for 2023 'Live in Concert' tour

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Grammy-Award Winner and Songwriter Stevie Nicks has added America's Finest City to her 2023 North American tour.

The lead singer of the legendary band Fleetwood Mac will take the stage on Wednesday, Nov 29 at Viejas Arena.

Nicks is expected to perform songs from her band's catalog, including "Landslide," "Rhiannon," "Dreams," "Gold Dust Woman," and "Sara."

The tour begins Tuesday, May 16 in Tennessee and wraps up in December in San Francisco, California. Tickets for the additional dates go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local.

Here are the official dates:

