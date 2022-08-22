Watch Now
Special screening of 'Hall of Family' documentary on life, legacy of Tony Gwynn

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Tony Gwynn Legacy Foundation
LENNY IGNELZI/AP
FILE - In this May 27, 1997, file photo, San Diego Padres' Tony Gwynn slaps his fourth straight hit off Atlanta Braves' pitcher Greg Maddux during the sixth inning of their baseball game in San Diego. Gwynn would have been a .400 hitter had the 1997 season ended after the San Diego Padres played their 60th game, when he was at .403. He finished with a .372 average.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 15:37:07-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Gwynn Foundation and the San Diego Padres announced a special viewing of "Hall of Family" documentary on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Gallagher Square at Petco Park.

The documentary produced by R&B/pop singer Dr. Alicia Gwynn, the wife of the late Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, pays tribute to his life and legacy while highlighting family memories. Those who purchase a ticket to the event will receive an email with a link to download a song performed by Dr. Gwynn and a chance to win the ultimate Tony Gwynn Day 2023 Family Sweepstakes.

Tickets for the event are $19 for adults, and $10 for kids 14 and under, with all proceeds benefiting the Tony Gwynn Legacy Foundation.

Event details:

East Village Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. followed by a welcome program featuring Padres Hall of Famer Ted Leitner, a panel and Q&A with Dr. Gwynn, daughter Anisha Gwynn-Jones and son, former MLB player and current Padres broadcaster Tony Gwynn, Jr.

The documentary will begin at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or to learn more about the event, visit www.padres.com/events.

