SoCal Taco Fest to return to Waterfront Park this October

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, SoCal Taco Fest plans to return to Waterfront Park this October.

The popular 21 and older food and drink festival will be held at Waterfront Park on Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., bringing 25 of the best taco restaurants and live entertainment to the park.

Some eateries already listed to provide tacos include Fit Tacos, Sandbar, Cocina 35, Señor Grubby's, and more. While guests chow down, they'll be able to take in the sights and sounds of Lucha Libre wrestling, Chihuahua races, a beauty pageant, a live DJ, and headliner Flo Rida.

General admission costs $30 a ticket and includes entrance and entertainment. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $125 that will include a dedicated VIP gate, four beverage tickets, access to a VIP bar, a complimentary taco and nacho bar, access to a VIP viewing lounge, front row access to the music stage, and access to private restrooms.

Information on tickets is available online.

Event organizers say the events will adhere to any local, county, and state COVID guidelines in effect in the fall.