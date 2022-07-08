'Sniffspot' is an Airbnb for dogs, side hustle for homeowners

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Humans aren’t the only ones renting out their homes on apps like Vrbo and Airbnb.

Sniffspot is a company that connects dog owners to people who have private outdoor spaces where their four-legged friends can safely run off-leash.

San Diego is a dog-friendly city, with plenty of off-leash parks and beaches for dogs to explore. But for dogs that are shy or reactive — or for people who don’t want to deal with dog park banter — having a private space to enjoy can feel like salvation.

So, how does it work?

Sniffspot vets potential hosts to make sure their space meets the company's safety requirements, like proper fencing and a yard free of debris, poisonous plants and other hazards. Depending on size and location, the average host rents out their yard for $15 an hour per dog, though some hosts charge as little as $4. According to the company's website, Sniffspot takes 22% of the sale.

The app, similar to Airbnb, provides a side gig that enables anyone with a yard or land to earn income.

ABC 10News found more than 30 Sniffspots hosts in the San Diego County area.

There's a three-acre spot called "The Circle G Ranch Private Dog Park"in Ramona, a backyard space in Pacific Beach called "Sonia’s Backyard Haven for Doggos", and a hillside yard called "Enchanted Circle" in San Diego.

Currently there are more than 7,000 Sniffspot locations throughout the country and the world – as far away as New Zealand.