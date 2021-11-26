Small Business Saturday events supporting San Diego businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While many local shoppers have been waiting for Friday to get their holiday shopping done, just as many shoppers are waiting until Saturday to support small businesses.

Small Business Saturday has become the day to focus on supporting small businesses during the holiday shopping season, especially after many took a financial hit during the pandemic.

In San Diego County, some cities will be holding special events to help shoppers support local businesses:

OCEANSIDE: Main Street Oceanside will host a mobile scavenger hunt, a craft beer and wine tasting event, makers faire, and more to welcome in the holidays and celebrate Small Business Saturday. (MORE INFO)

CARLSBAD: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Carlsbad Village will host live music, shopping special and discounts, and more to attract customers on Saturday. A free gift card raffle will be hosted and local swag will be given out throughout the day. (MORE INFO)

ESCONDIDO: The City of Escondido is working with local organizations to host a day of discounts, special offers, and prizes on Small Business Saturday in the historic downtown district. Holiday shoppers will be encouraged to take part in a Bingo game around town, and discover pop-up artists, special treats, and more. (MORE INFO)

DEL MAR: As a Small Business Saturday special, Del Mar Village has created a community gift card system dubbed "Del Mar Village Dollars," to keep dollars local. The dollars can be redeemed at more than 35 Del Mar Village-owned shops participating in the program. (MORE INFO)

NORTH PARK: North Park Main Street will feature the neighborhood's local businesses, with a special focus on our Black, Indigenous, people of color, and women-owned small businesses. Special giveaways can be found at Nomad Donuts, and shoppers who spend $50 or more can get a free tote bag with goodies inside. North Park Live will also host live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (MORE INFO)

LITTLE ITALY: Businesses in Little Italy will host in-store specials and discounts, and longer business hours for Saturday shoppers in search of some unique gifts this season. Many businesses will also offer virtual personal shopping and curbside pickup for shoppers. (MORE INFO)

