Six: The Musical coming to San Diego June 27

The cast of "Six: The Musical" perform at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 17:29:25-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The electrifying, Tony Award-winning pop musical "Six" is coming to the San Diego Civic Theater from June 27 to July 9.

The show features an all-woman cast, a modern retelling of the six wives of Henry VIII presented in the form of a pop concert. In the show, each wife tells their story to compare who suffered the most from Henry VIII.

Six’s success on Broadway has led to national and international tours making just over $1 million in its first week of performances on Broadway.

For tickets to the show, visit broadwaysd.com. Please note that children under five-years-old will not be permitted to enter.

