Sip and eat your way around the world at SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ready to set sail on a culinary adventure?

Everyone will enjoy the bites and sips SeaWorld San Diego has to offer, from foodies to families, during its fan-favorite Seven Seas Food Festival. The food fest will take place at the park every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from March 4 through May 1.

Guest can explore in many ways: some marketplaces offer cultural cuisines, such as the Italian, Caribbean, and German Marketplaces. But you’ll also find SoCal flavors, ranging from Asian, Polynesian, and Mediterranean.

With so many delicious food and beverage options, guests might want to opt for the Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard. The 10-sample or 15-sample lanyard allows guests to enjoy a culinary journey around the theme park.

But food is only half the story because there are fantastic options to wet your whistle at this year’s Festival. How many, you ask? How about 75+ craft beers and 25+ cocktails and wine from California and elsewhere.

Tickets will start at $60 but will not include admission for that day. Admission separately starts at $64 for a day online or more at the gate.

In addition to the food and beverage offerings, the event will host live entertainment on select nights. More information can be found on the SeaWorld San Diego website.