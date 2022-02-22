Disney's California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns after 2 years

(KGTV) — The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is back after a two-year hiatus and promises to give you plenty to enjoy in both of those categories!

The festival brings culinary demonstrations, various delicious dishes, special events and entertainment, and, of course, swag for Disney fans from March 4 to April 26.

A dozen festival marketplaces will offer mouthwatering bites and beverages for every palate. A variety of small plates will be available for purchase, with each location inspired by California-grown ingredients.

Disneyland Resort

Talented chefs will walk guests through cooking demonstrations at the Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land, including go-to recipes and tips for preparing your own dishes.

Guests 21 and over will have the opportunity to discover wines, spirits, and craft beers curated from across the Golden State. Black-owned Crowns & Hops Brewery, Brown Estate Winery, McBride Sisters Winery, and Shadow Ridge Distillery are among the diverse businesses represented at the festival.

Performances from the Jammin' Chefs, who use pots and pans to wow the crowd, can be caught on the park's grounds and special merchandise for the event, from headwear and apparel to kitchen accessories, is available for Disney fans.

For more information on tickets and events, check out the festival's website here.