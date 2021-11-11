Sesame Place San Diego reaches construction milestone

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Wednesday marks the 52nd anniversary of Sesame Street’s television debut on Nov. 10, 1969. The day is also known as Sesame Street day.

To mark the historic day, SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop, the production organization behind "Sesame Street," celebrated the day with the announcement of the new rides near completion at the Sesame Place San Diego park.

The new 17-acre park will replace the Aquatica water park in Chula Vista, which closed in September.

In March 2022, SeaWorld’s Sesame Place San Diego in Chula Vista will come to life, and it will be the only theme park on the West Coast that is based on the world and characters of Sesame Street.

Sesame Place San Diego

At this park, guests will get the chance to visit their favorite Sesame Street characters in their neighborhood.

There are plans for roller coasters, interactive stations, new character-themed restaurants, and revamped water attractions and slides during the summer season.

We’re excited that our Sesame Street friends are coming to San Diego and are eager to give locals a fun new experience, as well as provide tourists another great reason to visit San Diego,” said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

Sesame Street-themed attractions and rides that twist, turn, and swirl will include:

Elmo’s Rockin’ Rockets let kids hop in one of Elmo’s rocket ships as they fly up, down, and all around on an imaginary trip through outer space

Sunny Day Carousel, a cute, colorful, classic ride that’s perfect for all ages

Cookie Climb puts kids in a cloud of cookie crumbs as they pull themselves to the top of Cookie Monster-themed towers and hang on tight for a giggling ride back down

Sesame Street Soar & Spin lets guests choose their favorite furry friend’s balloon and go up high for a bird’s-eye view of the park

Sesame Place San Diego

Guests can purchase 2022 Season Passes to Sesame Place San Diego online here before the grand opening in March 2022

All Season Pass holders will receive unlimited visits with no blackout dates, free parking, free guest tickets, access to all seasonal events, discounts on merchandise, and more.

