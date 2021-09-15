SeaWorld's Sesame Place San Diego theme park in Chula Vista begins to take shape

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Big changes are taking place at the SeaWorld theme park location in San Diego County’s South Bay.

In about six months, SeaWorld’s Sesame Place San Diego in Chula Vista will come to life, and it will be the only theme park on the West Coast that is based on the world and characters of Sesame Street.

On Wednesday, officials with SeaWorld and Sesame Place were on hand as the park’s sign was unveiled for the first time.

At this park, guests will get the chance to visit their favorite Sesame Street characters in their neighborhood.

There are plans for roller coasters, interactive stations, new character-themed restaurants, and revamped water attractions and slides during the summer season.

Sesame Place San Diego is replacing SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park, which closed earlier this month.

Erika Diprofio with SeaWorld San Diego said Aquatica employees have been given the opportunity to transfer over to Sesame Place San Diego, but they’re also looking for more employees with about 800 positions to fill.

Season tickets will be sold soon, and the park is scheduled to open in March.

