Sesame Place San Diego honors local heroes with free admission during First Responders Weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Sesame Place San Diego celebrates local heroes during First Responders Weekend with free admission!

From Aug. 25-27, guests will see their favorite Sesame Street friends dressed up as first responders, meet local first responders, enjoy a special heroes dance party, and more, along with daily theme park offerings.

Sesame Place San Diego



To thank the local community heroes, Sesame Place San Diego will offer one-day free admission tickets to first responders which include police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians during First Responders Weekend.

They will also have the option to buy up to six tickets for $29.99 each.

First Responders must have a valid active ID, register online in advance at GovX.com, and verify their proof of service through the ID.me qualification process. Tickets must be redeemed by Aug. 31.

For more information, visit sesameplace.com/san-diego/tickets/first-responders.