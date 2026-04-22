SeaWorld San Diego to open new Shark Encounter exhibit in May

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - SeaWorld San Diego will open its Shark Encounter next month, a new underwater experience allowing guests to get up close with 11 different species, including sand tiger sharks, blacktip reef sharks and the endangered Australian leopard shark.

The new exhibit will open May 22, replacing the original one constructed in 1992 that has been under construction for more than a year.

"The all-new Shark Encounter is an awe-inspiring experience that brings guests face-to-face with some of the ocean's most powerful and misunderstood predators," said Tyler Carter, SeaWorld San Diego park president. "From above-water viewing to the immersive shark tunnel, this dynamic habitat offers a deeper appreciation for these incredible animals while reinforcing our commitment to marine education, conservation, and inspiring the next generation of ocean advocates."

SeaWorld Shark Encounter

SeaWorld Shark Encounter

Park visitors will have the ability to upgrade their ticket to feed the more than 400 sharks in the exhibit. Participants will observe feeding practices, learn about shark behavior and diet, and discover the critical role sharks play in ocean ecosystems, officials said.

According to the park, Shark Encounter "immediately immerses guests in an interactive journey from sunny shores to the deep, open ocean, beginning with a newly designed entrance framed by lush foliage that opens into a vibrant coastal beach scene."

On the surface, visitors can observe sharks from above. As visitors move deeper into the exhibit, the environment "transforms into a breathtaking underwater perspective where sharks glide overhead."

SeaWorld Shark Encounter

SeaWorld Shark Encounter

In the underwater caverns, guests can experience the shark tunnel -- a moving walkway that carries people through a transparent passage surrounded by sharks in an underwater world. The journey then concludes at a floor-to- ceiling glass wall, where marine life is "paired with dynamic LED multimedia technology that brings the story of sharks to life," the SeaWorld statement said.

Several species featured in the exhibit are listed as endangered or critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"Sharks play a vital role in maintaining the health and balance of our ocean ecosystems, yet many species face growing threats in the wild," said Danielle Castillo, zoological curator of Aquariums at SeaWorld San Diego. "Through engaging encounters and up-close viewing opportunities, Shark Encounter allows guests to better understand shark biology, behavior, their importance as apex predators, and the actions we can all take to help protect them and the oceans they call home."

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