SeaWorld San Diego set to reopen reimagined 'Journey to Atlantis' ride

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After a lengthy closure, SeaWorld San Diego will open the revamped Journey to Atlantis ride to the public Saturday.

Opened as San Diego's first water coaster in 2004, the ride has been one of the park's most visible non-animal attractions, towering over Mission Bay. The new iteration of the ride "fuses heart-pounding drops and exhilarating splashes with fresh, dynamic storytelling," a statement from the park read.

The new narrative incorporates The S.E.A. Collective (Science. Exploration. Adventure.), a "daring crew of young scientists and explorers," who arrive in Mission Bay determined to uncover Atlantis' ancient secrets. According to the park, guests will overhear mission chatter from the S.E.A. Collective while in line and view expedition maps and hints to find the mythical Kraken.

"We're so excited to reopen Journey to Atlantis for our guests this summer," said Tyler Carter, SeaWorld San Diego park president. "This ride is a popular way to cool off during a fun day at the park. As a guest favorite, it's been exciting to see the reactions from our fans about the ride revisions and additions, and transforming it to an amazing adventure.

"The next-level features and fresh storytelling is for all ages and provides a thrill to a whole new generation of explorers."

The story unfolds in three chapters -- Discovery, Descent and Escape -- featuring the history of the mythical underwater island, a journey to Atlantis (hence the ride's name) and finally an unexpected and unwelcome visitor and the escape from it. The ride features both flume and coaster elements.

The hybrid ride has guests sit in eight-seater boats and experience a chain lift hill, turns and a final drop into a splash pool. It has a height requirement of 42 inches.

