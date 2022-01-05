SeaWorld San Diego offer unlocks unlimited admission for teachers, preschoolers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Teachers and preschool-aged students will be able to visit SeaWorld San Diego for free throughout 2022 with "fun cards" offered by the theme park.

The cards unlock unlimited admission to the park for eligible cardholders through Dec. 31, 2022.

For the Teacher Fun Card, all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed school teachers are eligible to apply for the card to gain free admission. In addition to the card, for a limited time, those eligible will also receive two free single-day tickets that can be used during specific times.

To apply, teachers can go online here to verify their identity.

For the Preschool Fun Card, children between the ages 3 and 5 and who live in San Diego and Orange Counties are eligible to visit all year for free.

A limited number of free Preschool Fun Cards will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis and a maximum of two per family. Once the free cards run out, families can purchase a maximum of two cards for $20 each.

All children must be accompanied by an adult with separate ticket admission. The park will verify preschooler-aged visitors before entering the park by either a copy of a birth certificate, travel passport, or other valid ID. More information on the Preschool Fun Card can be found here.

The offer for both cards ends on March 31, 2022, and blackout dates apply for each card.

For other guests, SeaWorld's general Fun Card is available to purchase for $99 online and can be used for unlimited visits throughout the year.

The park also offers one complimentary visit per year to any active duty US military member and up to three direct dependents through the park's Waves of Honor program.