SeaWorld honors U.S. Military, veterans and families with free park admission

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SeaWorld San Diego is honoring active-duty U.S. Military members, veterans and their families with free park admission as part of Military Appreciation Month.

Eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three dependents before May 15 at wavesofhonor.com. After registering, the tickets need to be redeemed by July 10. Service members and their dependents must have a valid active military I.D. to participate.

Active-duty and their guests can continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long, which is part of the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s Waves of Honor program. The program is a partnership that honors active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

“It is an honor and privilege to provide military members and their families with a fun and enjoyable place to make lasting memories together,” said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “Our steadfast commitment to members of the U.S. military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you. We want to show our utmost appreciation to all the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for our country and to the families that support them.”

U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservists and National Guardsman can also take advantage of the one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year.

