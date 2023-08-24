Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

San Diego's Taste of Gaslamp returns Sept. 9

gaslamp quarter sign
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Allison Horn
gaslamp quarter sign
Posted at 6:08 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 21:08:55-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Taste of Gaslamp, San Diego's longest-running tasting tour, returns Saturday, Sept. 9.

Foodies are invited to take a self-guided foodie tour through the iconic Gaslamp Quarter, stopping at over 20 restaurants across 16 city blocks.

Here's a list of 2023 Participating Restaurants:

  • American Junkie
  • Baja Ricks Cantina
  • Café Sevilla
  • Cali Cream Ice Cream
  • Cerveza Jack’s
  • Chiefy Café
  • Chocolate Cremerie
  • Gaslamp BBQ
  • Gaslamp Lumpia Factory
  • Havana 1920
  • Il Sogno Italiano
  • Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar
  • Las Hadas Bar & Grill
  • Lavo Italian Restaurant
  • Madam Bonnies
  • Mezze Greek Fusion
  • Pizza on 5th
  • Rocking Baja Lobster
  • Royal India
  • Smokin J’s BBQ
  • STK
  • The Field Irish Pub
  • Whiskey Girl

After taking part in the tour, check out the official after-party at Johnny Wahoo! Golf Bar, which is free for all Taste of Gaslamp attendees. A Johnny Wahoo! Golf Bar Ticket will be provided at the Taste of Gaslamp Check-in.
General admission for the Taste of Gaslamp tour is $45 in advance and $55 on the event day. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.gaslamp.org/tasteofgaslamp or call 619-233-5008.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Learn More

Donate New Books to San Diego Students