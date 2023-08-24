San Diego's Taste of Gaslamp returns Sept. 9

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Taste of Gaslamp, San Diego's longest-running tasting tour, returns Saturday, Sept. 9.

Foodies are invited to take a self-guided foodie tour through the iconic Gaslamp Quarter, stopping at over 20 restaurants across 16 city blocks.

Here's a list of 2023 Participating Restaurants:



American Junkie

Baja Ricks Cantina

Café Sevilla

Cali Cream Ice Cream

Cerveza Jack’s

Chiefy Café

Chocolate Cremerie

Gaslamp BBQ

Gaslamp Lumpia Factory

Havana 1920

Il Sogno Italiano

Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar

Las Hadas Bar & Grill

Lavo Italian Restaurant

Madam Bonnies

Mezze Greek Fusion

Pizza on 5th

Rocking Baja Lobster

Royal India

Smokin J’s BBQ

STK

The Field Irish Pub

Whiskey Girl

After taking part in the tour, check out the official after-party at Johnny Wahoo! Golf Bar, which is free for all Taste of Gaslamp attendees. A Johnny Wahoo! Golf Bar Ticket will be provided at the Taste of Gaslamp Check-in.

General admission for the Taste of Gaslamp tour is $45 in advance and $55 on the event day. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.gaslamp.org/tasteofgaslamp or call 619-233-5008.