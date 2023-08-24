San Diego's Taste of Gaslamp returns Sept. 9

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Taste of Gaslamp, San Diego's longest-running tasting tour, returns Saturday, Sept. 9.
Foodies are invited to take a self-guided foodie tour through the iconic Gaslamp Quarter, stopping at over 20 restaurants across 16 city blocks.
Here's a list of 2023 Participating Restaurants:
- American Junkie
- Baja Ricks Cantina
- Café Sevilla
- Cali Cream Ice Cream
- Cerveza Jack’s
- Chiefy Café
- Chocolate Cremerie
- Gaslamp BBQ
- Gaslamp Lumpia Factory
- Havana 1920
- Il Sogno Italiano
- Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar
- Las Hadas Bar & Grill
- Lavo Italian Restaurant
- Madam Bonnies
- Mezze Greek Fusion
- Pizza on 5th
- Rocking Baja Lobster
- Royal India
- Smokin J’s BBQ
- STK
- The Field Irish Pub
- Whiskey Girl
After taking part in the tour, check out the official after-party at Johnny Wahoo! Golf Bar, which is free for all Taste of Gaslamp attendees. A Johnny Wahoo! Golf Bar Ticket will be provided at the Taste of Gaslamp Check-in.
General admission for the Taste of Gaslamp tour is $45 in advance and $55 on the event day. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.gaslamp.org/tasteofgaslamp or call 619-233-5008.