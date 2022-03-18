San Diego's Rooftop Cinema Club releases Spring movie lineup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Savor cinematic treats under the stars, as the glittery cityscape adds a beautiful backdrop.

The popular series — officially titled Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt — is kicking off its 2022 season on March 24.

Movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. Popular films like Encanto, King Richard, Dune, The Notebook, Sing 2, Crazy Rich Asians, Poetic Justice, The Princess Bride and more will be showing until May 1.

As part of the experience, guest will enjoy brand-new Adirondack chairs, and state-of-the-art LED screen which allows movies to be screened at earlier times, making it easier for families to enjoy early evening matinee showings.

Rooftop Cinema Club also screens themed movies for special occasions including pet-friendly “Wooftop” screenings, sing-along films, anniversary flicks, and celebrations of National Record Store Day and National Superhero Day.

Movie-goers can also grab food and drinks from the concessions stand. Guest can enjoy a charcuterie board while sipping on craft beers and cocktails, or opt for classic movie staples like candy and popcorn.

You can also get there early to play table games and take photos with one of the best city views as your backdrop.

Doors open 30-60 minutes before each screening to allow guests plenty of time to select their first-come, first-served seats and enjoy the venue’s offerings.

Tickets for all films through May 1 are on sale online here.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $24.50 — depending on the day of the week and choice of a lounge chair or Adirondack chair, with or without popcorn. Movies starting before 4:30 pm are open to all ages, while most movies starting at and after 4:30 pm are 18 and up.