San Diego's Rooftop Cinema Club announces Winter movie lineup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is dashing into the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movie classics and seasonal favorites at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

From Nov. 3 through Dec. 23, movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters high above downtown San Diego. Popular films like Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere All At Once, along with a slew of holiday classics, including Elf, Home Alone and Home Alone 2, The Grinch, The Polar Express, The Santa Clause and more.

Along with the film screenings, the Rooftop Cinema Club will also host themed movie nights that include: “Corny Christmas Classics,” an Elf-a-Thon and an ode to National Ugly Sweater Day, “People’s Choice” nights, sing-alongs, pet-friendly “Wooftop” screenings, open-caption films and others centered around the signs of the Zodiac.

Throughout the holidays, the RCC will be partnering with Promises2Kids to raise money to help support foster children in San Diego. Promises2Kids is dedicated to creating a brighter future for foster children. Guests who attend a screening during the month of December will have the option to donate $1 to Promise2Kids and 100% of contributed funds will go to the nonprofit at the end of the month. Rooftop Cinema Club will match the final total.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $24.50 — depending on the day of the week and choice of a lounge chair or Adirondack chair, with or without popcorn. Movies starting before 4:30 pm are open to all ages, while most movies starting at and after 4:30 pm are for 18 and up.

To view the full movie lineup and to purchase tickets click here.