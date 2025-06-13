San Diego's Kinfolk Fest celebrates Juneteenth with music, food and community

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This Saturday, Waterfront Park will be packed with people, food and music for an early celebration of Juneteenth. For organizers, it's not too early to celebrate the history of their freedom.

"Juneteenth is not a Black American holiday. Juneteenth is an American holiday," said Loren Cobbs, founder of SD Melanin.

June 19, also known as Juneteenth, marks the end of slavery in the United States. It was first celebrated in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, officially received the news that they were free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

"One of the trends you see is all Americans recognizing the fact that Juneteenth is American history, and more Black Americans also saying, right, actually, the Fourth of July was not my Independence Day. It wasn't my ancestors' Independence Day. That holiday doesn't really mean anything authentically to me," Cobbs said.

That's why the organization SD Melanin is hosting the eighth annual Kinfolk Fest. The festival celebrates freedom and the progress the U.S. has made.

"Look at where we are. Look at us being not just our ancestors' wildest dreams but our ancestors' wildest prayers," Cobbs said.

The festival started eight years ago with a small crowd. This year, it's taking place at Waterfront Park, and organizers are expecting around 1,000 people.

"Kinfolk Fest is the space to be. You come as you are. We are all here to celebrate and enjoy each other's presence," said Love Lee, event curator for SD Melanin.

Lee says people can expect a great time with over 50 Black vendors and live performances.

"We are here for positivity. We are here for love. We're here for unity. We're here for community, and we're here for culture," Lee said.

The festival begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday and is followed by a weekend filled with activities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.