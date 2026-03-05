San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido opens Denny Sanford Elephant Valley

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - The San Diego Zoo Safari Park will Thursday open the Denny Sanford Elephant Valley, the largest project in San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's 109-year history, and one which allows guests to walk next to the pachyderms.

"Elephant Valley will serve as a bridge between the vital science happening in San Diego and the collaborative elephant conservation initiatives supported by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance across the African savanna," a statement from the SDZWA read. "The experience will shine a spotlight on San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's global conservation partners and celebrate the vibrant cultures and local communities in Kenya where people and elephants coexist."

Elephant Valley will turn the current elephant environment into a "dynamic savanna and a place of exploration," with guests surrounded by elephants on multiple sides, including from below via an overhead walkway with views of the herd passing through.

"As magnificent as elephants are, their future is equally fragile," said Lisa Peterson, the then-executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park when the expansion broke ground in 2023. "We are honored to take millions of wildlife allies on a journey into the life of elephants, where they will learn about the positive impact everyone can have, and share in our hope for elephants worldwide.

"Elephant Valley will be a place where curiosity turns into discovery -- where anyone from ages 1 to 100 will experience breathtaking moments of wonder in nature," she said. "Our hope is that the defining memories you make here stay with you for a lifetime."

At the heart of the 13-acre exhibit is Mkutano House, a two-story restaurant featuring three dining destinations: Mkutano, Ona Lounge and Tu Grill. Inspired by the rich and varied culinary traditions across Africa's many regions and blending them with global influences, the restaurant will offer a "harmonious fusion of familiar flavors with bold notes. Every dish will invite guests to embark on a rich culinary journey that celebrates discovery and connection," the statement reads.

African savanna elephants are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

"Elephants across Africa are facing immense challenges, which require all of us to collaborate and find sustainable conservation solutions for elephants and people," said Dr. Nadine Lamberski, chief conservation and wildlife health officer of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "We are eager to witness the impact Elephant Valley will have on our continued elephant conservation efforts globally."

Elephant Valley is funded by thousands of donors and longtime supporter Denny Sanford -- who was also the lead donor for Wildlife Explorers Basecamp at the San Diego Zoo.

