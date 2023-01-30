San Diego ranked as Ethiopian food capital of US, study shows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A discussion that never seems to get old is about which American city has the best international cuisines, and San Diego has made it to a list of cities where the best food may surprise you.

The study—which was put together by Preply—found America's Finest City as the Ethiopian food capital of the entire country with a 4.8 rating.

The company says it used business reviews and looked at 785 restaurants across the U.S. to determine the best cuisines and which cities have them, according to the customers.

The #1 most highly rated cuisine type in the nation based on overall star ratings is Polish, with an overall rating of 4.59 stars.

San Diego (4.76) ranks #1 among the other five cities with the most highly-rated cuisines. Austin, Texas comes in second with Venezuelan food (4.71), New York, New York comes in third with Georgian (4.69), Portland, Oregon comes in fourth with Peruvian (4.68), and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania comes in fifth with Polish (4.67)

Renowned foodie capital San Francisco, Argentinian restaurants have the highest overall rating with 4.6 stars.

Sacramento has a 4.5 rating for Korean food. Riverside has a 4.4 rating for Japanese food. Los Angeles has a 4.5 rating with Argentinian food. San Jose has a 4.5 rating for Ethiopian food.