San Diego Pride plans return of in-person parade, festival in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Plans are underway for the in-person return of the San Diego Pride Parade and Festival next summer.

Organizers said Thursday that the annual San Diego Pride week is set to return in-person from July 9 through July 17, and include the return of several events, including:

She Fest - July 9, 2022

Light Up the Cathedral - July 13, 2022

Spirit of Stonewall Rally - July 15, 2022

Pride 5K Walk & Run - July 16, 2022

San Diego Pride Parade - July 16, 2022

San Diego Pride Festival - July 16 - 17, 2022

"Pride brings us together in times of protest, mourning, victory, and celebration. Pride helps connect us to community and our found family. Pride gives us access to life-saving direct services and provides grant funding to our local and global LGBTQ community," said Fernando López, San Diego Pride executive director. "I’m inspired by the thought of our community coming together again. Together we will continue to pursue justice with joy."

Last year, the Pride parade was sidelined by the pandemic. Organizers still held a virtual celebration, called "Pride Live." This past summer, the parade brought some of its virtual presentations with more than 40 hybrid virtual and in-person events.

"LGBTQ diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to our efforts to invite people to our vibrant city because when people feel welcome, they want to visit," said Julie Coker, President and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority. "That is why we are so excited San Diego Pride is scheduled to return in 2022. It will highlight our friendly, inclusive spirit while attracting visitors to our hotels, restaurants, and cultural attractions and boosting our local tourism economy."

San Diego Pride's Parade and Festival is the fourth largest pride in the nation and hosted more than 350,000 attendees in 2019, according to SD Pride. Past festival headliners have included Kesha, TLC, Melissa Etheridge, and En Vogue.

Additional information for all events can be found here. Early bird tickets for the San Diego Pride Festival are also now available here.