SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cheer on floats, marching bands, neighbors, and colorful cars on July 16 for the annual San Diego Pride Parade.

Thousands of visitors are expected in the Hillcrest and Balboa Park neighborhoods for a weekend of celebration and political purpose.

This year’s Festival and Parade theme is "Justice with Joy" inspired by San Diego Pride’s decades of LGBTQ-centered philanthropy, alongside the joyous return of in-person Pride celebrations.

WHERE & WHEN

Where: Starts at the Hillcrest Pride Flag

When: 10 a.m.

Route length: 1.5 miles

ROAD CLOSURES

Numerous road closures will be in place during the parade. Starting Friday at 6 a.m. Normal St. and Harvey Milk St. will be closed.

On Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., the following streets will be closed:



Centre Street (University Ave. to Park Blvd.)

Normal Street (University Ave. to Washington St.)

Cleveland Avenue (Richmond St. to Washington St.)

Harvey Milk Way (Cleveland Ave. to Centre St.)

Lincoln Avenue (Washington St. to Park Blvd.)

From 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the following streets will be closed:



The Quince Street exit off 163 North

The University Avenue exit off 163 South will be reduced to one lane and right turn only onto University Avenue

From 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the following streets will be closed:



University Avenue (5th Ave. to Park Blvd.)

Herbert Street (University Ave. to Robinson Ave.)

Essex Street (Herbert St. to Richmond St.)

Centre Street (University Ave. for half the block south)

6th Avenue (University Ave. to Upas St.)

Robinson Avenue (5th Ave. to 6th Ave.)

Evans Place (5th Ave. to 6th Ave.)

Pennsylvania Avenue (5th Ave. to 6th Ave.)

Anderson Place (5th Ave. to 6th Ave.)

Ivy Lane (5th Ave. to 6th Ave.)

Upas Street (5th Ave. to 6th Ave.)

Balboa Drive in Balboa Park (6th Ave. and Upas St. to El Prado)

PARKING

Free parking lots are available, both Saturday and Sunday at the Old Naval Hospital at Park Boulevard and President’s Way. From there you can catch a free shuttle before and after the events.

Driving to the parade and festival can be a struggle with so many of our friends trying to do the same. Make it easy on yourself by finding other, less stressful options.

Bike or take a scooter to the festival and you can leave it at the bike and scooter corral located at the corner of Balboa Drive and El Prado.

Take a ride share to the festival and get dropped off right at the entrance at the corner of Laurel St. and 6th Avenue.

Use their free parking lot located at the Old Naval Hospital (Park Boulevard and Presidents Way) and then take their free shuttle to the parade and festival!

PRIDE FESTIVAL

Enjoy multiple stages and dance areas, beer gardens, community booths, and vendors at the Pride Festival in Balboa Park. This family-friendly event is free for kids. General admission tickets, weekend passes, and VIP admission are available. Organizers have announced its 2022 all-LGBTQ lineup and its going bigger than ever!

WATCH 2019 IN PERSON PARADE