San Diego Pride Festival announces 2022 all-LGBTQ lineup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After two years of being a mostly virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego Pride will return in person in 2022.

Pride events are scheduled to begin on July 9 and end on July 17, with the highly popular and festive parade scheduled for July 16. Organizers have also announced its 2022 lineup -- and its going bigger than ever!

With more than 100 LGBTQ entertainers the lineup features Snow Tha Product, Daya, Ashnikko, Baby Tate, Mila Jam, Ballet Folklorico Trans Proyecto, Chulita Vinyl Club, TRANSVIOLET, and many, many more.

General admission tickets, weekend passes, and VIP admission are available for purchase now and prices range from $26 (for single-day entry) to $32 (for a weekend pass) and $195 (for VIP access).

This year’s Festival and Parade theme is "Justice with Joy," inspired by San Diego Pride’s decades of LGBTQ-centered philanthropy, alongside the joyous return of in-person Pride celebrations.

“We are still fighting for justice and that takes away from our joy! We need each other now more than ever to stand strong and see liberation through,” said Mila Jam, Saturday performer and Black and transgender advocate.

For a full lineup and more information about the festival, go to sdpride.org/pride.