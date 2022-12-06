San Diego nets No. 32 spot on new ranking of World’s Best Cities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Resonance Consultancy has released its 2023's list of 100 World’s Best Cities to live in and San Diego has nabbed a spot within the top 50 along with other popular California cities.

In the 2023 study crafted by the Vancouver-based global consulting firm, it ranks America's Finest City at No. 32, summarizing the city as “ascendant and one of America's fastest-growing cities."

San Diego was also ranked third in California cities behind #12 Los Angeles and #14 San Francisco, and it was ahead of #74 San Jose. Resonance also lauded San Diego's urban ideal which offers free sunshine and the epic outdoors.

Here are some of the individual rankings that contribute to San Diego's 32nd-place finish:

No. 11 in Universities

No. 14 for Weather

No. 15 for Outdoors

No. 21 for GDP per Capita

No. 26 for Place category

No. 30 for Attractions

No. 36 for Promotion

The annual World’s Best Cities ranking by Resonance Consultancy is the "most comprehensive city ranking on the planet." It looks beyond tourist appeal and takes many factors into account. Among them are infrastructure, nature, the arts, entertainment, culture, diversity, and business prosperity.