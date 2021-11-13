San Diego is the most fun place to live in the US, according to new report

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. News and World Report has confirmed what many San Diegans already know. America’s Finest City is the most fun place to live in the U.S.

According to the ranking released in late October, San Diego takes the top spot on the list thanks to its restaurants, parks, and natural beauty.

The report lists destinations like the San Diego Zoo, Sunset Cliffs, and Old Town as reasons the city earned the top spot.

Coming in second on the list is San Francisco, followed by Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Nashville, Charleston, South Carolina, and Los Angeles.

To compile the list, U.S. News and World Report considered factors such as access to parks and outdoor activities, cultural attractions, restaurants, professional sports teams, shopping, nightlife, concerts, and popularity of cities as a destination for flights.

The cities were also ranked against the 100 most populous metro areas in the country.

