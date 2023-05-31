San Diego is one of the most expensive cities for pizza, study finds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's no secret that we as a nation love pizza, but it seems like getting a slice of pizza in America's Finest City costs more than most cities across the country.

Betting.com says it crunched numbers to uncover how much pizza lovers can expect to spend on a slice in 50 cities nationwide. The average cost of a pizza in the States is revealed to be $17.16.

The study found that San Diego and six other California cities are in the top 10 most expensive cities for pizza.

San Diego ranked at #10 with the average cost of a 14” Margherita pizza being $19.85 and a cost per slice being $2.48.

San Jose came in second with a 14-inch margarita pizza costing $21.59 on average and the cost per slice is $2.70.

San Francisco came in fourth with a 14-inch margarita pizza costing $21.47 on average and the cost per slice is $2.68

Fresno came in sixth with a 14-inch margarita pizza costing $21.14 on average and the cost per slice is $2.64.

Los Angeles came in eighth with a 14-inch margarita pizza costing $19.99 on average and the cost per slice is $2.50.

Bakersfield came in ninth with a 14-inch margarita pizza costing $19.92 on average and the cost per slice is $2.48.

Portland, Oregon came in first in the US for a takeout pizza with a 14-inch margarita pizza costing $21.67 on average and a cost per slice is $2.71.

Detroit is home to the cheapest pizza in the nation costing $13.39 on average for a 14-inch Margherita pizza, meaning Detroit residents are paying 22% less than the national average.

The company used World Population Review to find the top 50 most-populated U.S. cities and they used GrubHub to find the cost of a 14-inch cheese and tomato pizza in these 50 cities. To find an average cost, the price of a 14-inch cheese and tomato pizza was taken from 5 different restaurants in each city.

Here are the 15 most expensive cities for pizza, according to Betting.com:

Betting.com

Here are the 10 least expensive cities for pizza, according to Betting.com: