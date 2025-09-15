San Diego International Film Festival unveils 2025 main slate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The highly anticipated main slate of cinema for the 2025 edition of the San Diego International Film Festival has been unveiled.

Festival organizers perused through a record-breaking 3,500 submissions, ultimately landing on 24 world premieres from 29 countries to curate what they say is an "exceptional lineup."

"After the Hunt" from the mind of director Luca Guadagnino will open the festival this year, starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield. More highlights for the gala include Chloé Zhao's "Hamnet," which features Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, HIKARI's "Rental Family" starring Brendan Fraser and Cole Webley's "Omaha," with John Magaro.

The following films are also highlighted as gala features:



"Silent Rebellion" — director Marie-Elsa Sgualdo, starring Lila Gueneau and Grégoire Colin

— director Marie-Elsa Sgualdo, starring Lila Gueneau and Grégoire Colin "Rebuilding" — director Max Walker-Silverman, starring Josh O'Connor

— director Max Walker-Silverman, starring Josh O'Connor "Fantasy Life" — director Matthew Shear, starring Amanda Peet and Alessandro Nivola

— director Matthew Shear, starring Amanda Peet and Alessandro Nivola "Outerland" — director Elena Oxman, starring Asia Kate Dillon

— director Elena Oxman, starring Asia Kate Dillon "Caper" — director Dean Imperial, starring himself, Kevin Kane and Sam Gilroy

— director Dean Imperial, starring himself, Kevin Kane and Sam Gilroy "For Worse" — director Amy Landecker, starring herself and Bradley Whitford

Tonya Mantooth, the festival's CEO and artistic director, says cinema aficionados will enjoy a fulfilling cultural experience at the festival.

"From international cinema that sparks global dialogue to local stories that reflect the heart of our community, the Festival is pleased to present the best in cinematic storytelling, creativity, and human connection in our beautiful San Diego. Festival attendees will see a strong lineup of diverse voices, bold perspectives and films that spark empathy and conversation," Mantooth says. "Gathering at the Festival once a year in beautiful San Diego unites storytellers, changemakers and Film Lovers. They will see International standouts, features, thought-provoking documentaries, Award-winning shorts, and high-profile studio premieres that will give audiences a first look at some of the year’s most acclaimed films."

The festival's opening night film premiere and party will take place at The Lot in La Jolla on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The Night of the Stars Tribute red carpet event happens the following evening at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, also in La Jolla.

During the Night of the Stars, which honors the industry's most acclaimed actors, directors and filmmakers, organizers will present the Gregory Peck Award of Excellence in Cinema. Some prior winners include Laurence Fishburne, Annette Bening, Adrien Brody, Kate Beckinsale, Andy Garcia, Kumail Nanjiani, Heather Graham, Judd Apatow, Regina Hall, Kenny Loggins, Geena Davis and more.

Another hallmark of the festival is the Culinary Cinema event, which is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 19, at AMC 14 @ UTC Westfield. This year's featured film is "The Chef & The Daruma," and foodies will have a chance to sample delectable hors d'oeuvres prior to the film.

The majority of the screenings for the festival take place at AMC 14. Take a look at the expansive lineup below.

Gala and Narrative Competition (22)

●100 Liters of Gold, Dir. Teemu Nikki, Finland, Italy, United States Premiere

●After the Hunt, Dir. Luca Guadagnino, Italy, USA, California Premiere

●Aontas, Dir. Damien McCann, Ireland, San Diego Premiere

●Caper, Dir. Dean Imperial, USA, West Coast Premiere

●Case 137, Dir. Dominik Moll, France, North American Premiere

●Fantasy Life, Dir. Matthew Shear, USA, San Diego Premiere

●For Worse, Dir. Amy Landecker, USA, West Coast Premiere

●Hamnet, Dir. Chloe Zhao, UK, California Premiere

●Hello Mother, Dir. Byambasuren Ganbat, Mongolia, North American Premiere

●Lost In Territories, Dir. Nadav Shlomo Giladi, France, Israel, Germany, Italy, World Premiere

●Magic Hour, Dir. Jacqueline Christy, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Obraz, Dir. Nikola Vukcevic, Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia, Germany, North American Premiere

●Odd Fish, Dir. Snaevar Solvason, Iceland, West Coast Premiere

●Omaha, Dir. Cole Webley, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Outerlands, Dir. Elena Oxman, USA, Southern California Premiere

●Rebuilding, Dir. Max Walker-Silverman, USA, Southern California Premiere

●Reeling, Dir. Yana Alliata, USA, West Coast Premiere

●Rental Family, Dir. HIKARI, Japan, USA, California Premiere

●Silent Rebellion, Dir. Marie-Elsa Sgualdo, Switzerland, Belgium, France, North American Premiere

●SUNPHLOWERS, Dir. Dave Byrne, Ireland, United States Premiere

●The Fisherman, Dir. Zoey Martinson, Ghana, San Diego Premiere

●The Party’s Over, Dir. Antony Cordier ,France , North American Premiere

Documentary Competition (11)

●A Quiet Love, Dir. Garry Keane, Ireland, North American Premiere

●Desert Angel, Dir. Vincent DeLuca, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Lights, Camera, Friendship on the Spectrum - Amelia Island, Dir. Joey Travolta, USA, West Coast Premiere

●Matter of Time, Dir. Karen Barzilay, USA, Canada, West Coast Premiere

●Rising Phoenix: A New Revolution, Dir. Sheridan O’Donnell, United Kingdom, West Coast Premiere

●Room to Move, Dir. Alexander Hammer, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Standout: The Ben Kjar Story, Dir. Tanner Christensen, USA, San Diego Premiere

●The Chef & The Daruma, Dir. Mads K. Baekkevold, Canada, California Premiere

●The Kids Are Not Alright, Dir. Makaela Shwer, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Ugo: An Artist at War, Dir. Steve Nemsick, USA, World Premiere

Shorts Tracks Competition (74)

Animation Filmmaking:

●Amped, Dir. Vincent Salvano, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Blacky The Metal Arm Cat, Dir. Nic Ho, Hong Kong, San Diego Premiere

●Blu's, Dir. Rajesh PK, India, San Diego Premiere

●Christopher & the Bug, Dir. Vanessa Esteves, Kevin Micallef, Canada, San Diego Premiere

●Creatures of Chaos, Dir. Siddharth Zutshi, Asavari Kumar, USA, Denmark, San Diego Premiere

●Forevergreen, Dir. Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Goldau, Dir. Roman Kaelin, Switzerland, United States Premiere

●I Dream about Colorful Earth, Dir. Will Kim, USA, West Coast Premiere

●Puggy Huggy, Dir. Sungwon Kim, South Korea, San Diego Premiere

●Unstable: A Ponytale, Dir. Lauren Hale, USA, World Premiere

●Big Bass, Dir. Drew Dickler, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Dancing Warrior, Dir. Rachel McDonald, Peter Goetz, USA, West Coast Premiere

●Edel Rodriguez: Freedom is a Verb, Dir, Mecky Creus, Adrienne Hall, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Hellbent, Dir. Brooklyn Phillips, Sarah Stewart, USA, California Premiere

●Keeper of the Cascades, Dir. Maddie Pellman, Grace Galligan, USA, CaliforniaPremiere

●The Opening Address, Dir. Jess Lowe Chaverri, Konwanahktotha Alvera Sargent, USA, Southern California Premiere

Dramedy:

●Cherry-Colored Funk, Dir. Chelsie Pennello, USA, San Diego Premiere

●DISC, Dir. Blake Rice, USA, San Diego Premiere

●I want to go to Moscow, Dir. Sarah Baskin, USA, Southern California Premiere

●Randy as Himself, Dir. Margaret Miller, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Sienna and the Sit, Dir. Scottie Thompson, USA, San Diego Premiere

●The Most Powerful Human on Earth, Dir. Andrew Richardson, United Kingdom, California Premiere

Dramatic Lens:

●Ashes Under The Sand, Dir. Richard LePow, USA, West Coast Premiere

●Fireline, Dir. Robin Takao D'Oench, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Hugh, Dir. Walker Patterson, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Kong Kong, Dir. Bochen Gong, China, North American Premiere

●The Truck, Dir. Elizabeth Rao, USA, San Diego Premiere

Charmingly Short:

●Fireflies in the Dusk, Dir. Jonathan Hammond, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Friday Night Flop, Dir. Simon Friedberg, Elliott Gerner, UK, Southern California Premiere

●Nonna's Nude, Dir. Courtney Ulrich, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Over, Dir. Duncan Ragg, Anna Phillips, Australia, Southern California Premiere

●Sally, Get the Potatoes, Dir. Danicah Waldo, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Shaba Daba, Dir. Tony De Niro, USA, San Diego Premiere

San Diego Scene:

●Code Red, Dir. Jessica McGaugh, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Coulrophobia, Dir. Christopher White, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Crane, Dir. Aiden Keltner, USA, California Premiere

●Disconnected, Dir. Will Jones, USA, World Premiere

●One Handed Fighter, Dir. Matthew Meredith, USA, West Coast Premiere

●The Last Ones Out, Dir. Joshua Timpany, USA, San Diego Premiere

●The Truth About Susie, DIr. Ty Mabrey, USA, World Premiere

●Tides of Tradition: A Brief History of San Diego Commercial Fishing, Dir. Lindsay Bauman, USA, World Premiere

Short & Sweet:

●#1 Bad Dad, Dir. Natalie Camou, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Crayons, Dir. Alejandro Ansoleaga, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Dear Moon, Dir. Robin Lebeau, Ola Mirzoeva, France, World Premiere

●Duck Duck Goose, Dir. Sara Balghonaim, Saudi Arabia, West coast / California premiere

●Fire at Will, Dir. Morgan Gruer, USA, San Diego Premiere

●RISE, Dir. Jessica J. Rowlands, Zimbabwe, San Diego Premiere

●Uncle Johnny, Dir. Margaux Susi, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Winter Psalm, Dir. Hao Yan ,China, USA, San Diego Premiere

Student Showcase:

●bio_LOGIC, Dir. JT Salcido, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Echoes of the Wild, Dir. Shaz Bell, New Zealand, North American Premiere

●Endowed, Dir. Ben Caplan, USA, West Coast Premiere

●GO, Dir. Dusan Brown, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Grade A Love, Dir. Jaden Koller, USA, West Coast Premiere

●Julie, Dir. Kendra Michelle Marquez, USA, San Diego Premiere

●My Father's Wedding, Dir. Jay McGregor, Canada, San Diego Premiere

●On Air, Dir. Colby Barrios, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Terroir, Dir. Casey Rogerson, USA, West Coast Premiere

●Why Can't We Just Be Ghosts? Dir. Patrick Jang, USA, San Diego Premiere

Twisted Humor:

●Flash Warning, Dir. Allegra Leguizamo, USA, San Diego Premiere

●FLOOR, Dir. Jo Bareun, Korea, Republic of, West Coast Premiere

●GEMINI, Dir. Naomi Christie, USA, World Premiere

●Jael Drives the Nail, Dir. Maddie Dai, UK , United States Premiere

●Let's Settle This!, Dir. Jack Woon, New Zealand, World Premiere

●Rubber Ducky, Dir. Alexander Angliss-Wilson, Australia, North American Premiere

●Scissor Sleepover, Dir. Nee Kirschman, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Toe, Dir. Elly Howard, USA , West Coast Premiere

When Worlds Collide:

●After What Happened at the Library, Dir. Syra McCarthy, USA, San Diego Premiere

●Five Past Twelve, Dir. Kevin Van Doorslaer, Belgium, San Diego Premiere

●Follower, Dir. Ryan Park, USA, South Korea, North American Premiere

●PAPER CRANES & BLUE FROG, Chavo, Japan, North American Premiere

●Persian Rug, Dir. Lucas Pimenta, Brazil, World Premiere

●PUNTER, Dir. Jason Adam Maselle, USA, San Diego Premiere

If you're interested in attending the festival, there are a variety of packages available for budgets of all sizes. Individual screenings can be purchased for as low as $20, while the VIP Pass Package is available for $575. Take a gander at all of the options here.