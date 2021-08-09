San Diego Family Magazine's 'Out & About With Kids' guide features hidden gems, fun around county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — No matter what time of year it is in San Diego, there are plenty of things to do for parents and visitors alike, whether they're looking for hidden gems or well-known destinations.

San Diego Family Magazine's "Out & About With Kids" issue brings all of those ideas to one easy place for those in search of fun around town. This issue compiles all the local attractions, kid-friendly places to go, and lesser-known finds for families to enjoy, organized by neighborhood.

The guide for families and out-of-towners has all the info on favorites like the La Jolla secret swings, Coronado gondola rides, fun at the New Children's Museum, San Diego Firehouse Museum, and more!

San Diego Family's Anne Malinoski spoke with ABC 10News on all the fun to find around the county. View the free issue online here, or pick up a copy at Albertsons grocery stores.