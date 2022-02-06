San Diego crowned best city for single, LGTBQ+ parents to find dates

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Out of 10 U.S. cities across the nation, San Diego has been ranked #1 as the best city to date for all single parents, and the second-best city for LGBTQ+ parents to date.

According to the growing dating app, Hinge, more than half (53%) of singles with children struggle to find someone who is comfortable with them being a parent — with a majority of LGBTQ+ parents experiencing this challenge (59%).

"If you’re a parent who’s looking for love, you might want to check out San Diego," said Hinge’s Director of Relationship Science Logan Ury.

"Beyond its near-perfect weather year-round, our research shows it’s the best place for daters with kids to find a great date."

With Valentine's Day approaching, the dating app says it is giving out $100 stipends to help singles pay for child care and go on a date.

On Friday, February 4, users with children who opted-in to the campaign and commented on someone’s profile to spark a match that day will be eligible.

Hinge says in order to uncover the best cities for single parents to look for love, it examined where parents have the most impactful conversations and report that they went on good dates.