San Diego celebrates the LGBTQ+ community all weekend long

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In honor of pride month San Diego is celebrating our LGBTQ+ community all weekend long.

There is no shortage of things to do, whether you want to dance or celebrate with the whole family, there is something for everyone.

In the heart of Hillcrest is the 10th annual Pride of Hillcrest Block Party. It promises food, drinks, and a night of dancing.

Executive Director of the Hillcrest Business Association, Benjamin Nicholls, says it can be enjoyed by all, “Whether that’s an old queen, from back in the day who fought in the original battles, or a young kid coming out to their first Pride event and being really excited about their new life," he furthers. "So this is about celebration for all ages.”

But this event is more than just a party. It is about celebrating the culture and diversity of San Diego's LGBTQ+ community.

“The rainbow flag sort of says it all, it's about diversity, but it's really about having people lean into their own true selves, the best version of themselves they can be, their most honest version of themselves they can be," shares Nicholls. "That’s what pride is all about.”

And Saturday morning, the fun continues.

The San Diego Pride Parade takes over the streets of the city with floats and hundreds of walkers. It's the largest single day civic event in the region, expecting more than 300 thousand people.

Naomi Suskind with the YMCA explains more about what this weekend is all about, “It’s about creating opportunities and uplifting voices that don’t necessarily have the chance too.”

In time with Pride month, the YMCA unveiled a new LGBTQ+ program called Intersections, which looks to provide resources for 17 to 24 year olds, who typically get left out of services.

The services will help young adults explore more a bout themselves, their identity, and provide them employment opportunities.

“Not only would we be working within the community, it will be of the community, by the community, but we hope to put these young people in a position where they can move up and through the organization," she explains. "And be the ones to be able to move up in a working professional capacity.”

The non-profit says they want everyone who utilizes their services to have their voices be heard.