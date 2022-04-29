San Diego Botanic Garden to host second 'World of Orchids' showcase during Mother's Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — What a beautiful way to kick off Mother's Day weekend with a showcase of beautiful flowers and plants!

San Diego Botanic Garden will be hosting its second annual spring World of Orchids showcase from Saturday, May 7 through Sunday, June 12. Guests will find themselves surrounded by specialty specimens, unique cultivars, rare plants, and stylish floral designs with cut orchids.

SDBG says the Garden will stage the exhibition, which kicks off Mother’s Day weekend, in its state-of-the-art, 8,000 square foot, glass-enclosed facility – the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory. On select days, the show will feature sales of plants, potting materials, reference guides, and other merchandise by vendors, conservation organizations, and local orchid societies.

“This exhibition invites visitors to enjoy the vibrant colors, elegant shapes, and intoxicating scents for which orchids are so well known, but it also surprises visitors with flowers of unexpected sizes, shapes, and scents,” said SDBG President and CEO, Ari Novy, Ph.D.

“Orchids comprise one of the largest and most diverse families of flowering plants in the world. With hundreds of different species and hybrids on display, this show offers even seasoned collectors the opportunity to discover a strange and delightful new orchid.”

Members of SDBG and other gardens participating in the American Horticultural Society's Reciprocal Admissions Program get free admission. Non-member admissions range from $12 to $18. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the rest of the Garden’s 37 acres during the visit.