San Diego 'beer passport' offers craft beer lovers affordable way to explore local breweries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you're into craft beer or seltzers, this is the passport for you — an affordable way to help local breweries while having some fun in San Diego.

Grabbing a beer with friends has never been so easy and budget-friendly, thanks to a PintLife Passport. Just ask Brendan Kragel, who is in charge of marketing for Pintlife.

"It's a way for people to connect with the local craft brewery scene, explore new places, support local breweries and try some great drinks," Kragel said.

All you have to do is go online and purchase a passport for your area. It's broken up by regions — Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. You pay $25 and a passport is sent to you.

"Each brewery has its own page and you present it to the bartender and they give you a stamp and you get a pint of beer or seltzer for a penny," Kragel said.

Typically in California, the cost of a pint of beer ranges between $6 to $12 depending on the type of beer, where craft beers, IPAs and stouts are more expensive than basic lagers or pilsners.

The passport highlights more than 20 breweries and tap houses to choose from, from North County to the East County area, reaching down to the South Bay.

One of these breweries is Weir Beer Company in Vista. Owners Hayden and Kyndall Weir say from a consumer standpoint, a PintLife Passport is affordable and offers customers an experience.

"It's 25 breweries maybe you haven't heard of yet. We're noticing the customers bringing this in are younger. They're finding it on Instagram and it's allowing them to discover these new breweries that could become their favorite new spot," Hayden Weir said.

For a brand new business like theirs, it gets more foot traffic through their doors.

"We have about 200 redeemed this year, which is pretty great because that's 200 new customers we wouldn't have gotten before," Hayden Weir said.

"Most customers who come in do end up trying other things on the menu and getting a second beer. And even though it's a penny, a lot of people will put it on a card, and they will tip our bartenders which is also nice as well," Kyndall Weir said.

Kragel says they will be selling preorder passports for 2026 just in time for the holidays, which will have even more breweries around the county.

Learn more about the PintLife Passport at https://pintlifeco.com/products/2026-san-diego-pintpass

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.