San Diego Automotive Museum set to reopen April 2 in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Automotive Museum is reopening to the general public, after being closed since last July due to pandemic restrictions.

The museum closed last March and was able to reopen on June 19, but as coronavirus cases worsened in the county, it was forced to close again in July.

With San Diego County in the state's red tier of reopening, the museum plans to welcome the public back on Friday, April 2. Under California's coronavirus restrictions, the museum is allowed to operate indoors at 25% capacity with modifications.

Since the closure, however, several improvements have been made, according to the museum, including:

18,000-square-feet of new flooring

New coats of paint inside and outside the museum

Murals from the 1932 World's Fair installed outside the museum

New cars will also be on display, including a 1/1 1965 Hydrogen Cobra produced by Carol Shelby and the first-ever zero-emissions supercar that can go from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

"The museum is really looking forward to welcoming guests back in to learn more about the social impact and technological history of automobiles to preserve the story for generations to come," a statement read.

More information on the museum and ticket prices can be found online.