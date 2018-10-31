Safety-oriented trick-or-treating events in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In lieu of going door-to-door throughout the neighborhood, some parents will instead take their kids to a one-stop shop for candy and safety.

On Halloween, multiple places will be running family-friendly, safety-oriented events to give parents the ability to take the kids trick-or-treating with peace of mind.

So on Halloween night, consider these events for some spooky — and safe — fun!

Alpine Harvest Festival — Alpine Christian Fellowship

Bring the kids to Alpine Christian Fellowship for trunk or treating, live music, games and rides, and more!

Pillage the Village in La Jolla — La Jolla Village

Participating La Jolla Village businesses have the goods! Visit them on Halloween dressed in your scariest costume for some trick-or-treating!

Halloween Trunk or Treat — Downtown El Cajon

Head to Main Street for some trunk or treating, food, and fun for the whole family!

Haunted Station — San Diego Police Southeastern Division (7222 Skyline Drive)

Head over to the San Diego Police southeastern division headquarters for their annual "haunted station" event.

Trick-or-treating — Pathways Community Church

Take the kids trick-or-treating through the doors on the church's campus, and enjoy some popcorn and kid-friendly Halloween movies.

Trick-or-treating — Las Americas Premium Outlets

Visit the La Americas outlets for some free trick-or-treating and get a free trick-or-treating bag!

Encinitas safe trick-or-treating — (Encinitas Blvd to K Street)

Trick-or-treaters can visit "Pumpkin Lane" as local businesses stay up late to welcome trick-or-treaters to Highway 101.

Owl-O-Ween — The Living Coast Discovery Center

Explore Sweetwater Marsh for a night of trick-or-treating stations, fun crafts, and giveaways!

Trick-or-treating Around the Center — Grossmont Center