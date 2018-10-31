Safety-oriented trick-or-treating events in San Diego

Partly Cloudy
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In lieu of going door-to-door throughout the neighborhood, some parents will instead take their kids to a one-stop shop for candy and safety.
On Halloween, multiple places will be running family-friendly, safety-oriented events to give parents the ability to take the kids trick-or-treating with peace of mind.
So on Halloween night, consider these events for some spooky — and safe — fun!
Alpine Harvest Festival — Alpine Christian Fellowship
Pillage the Village in La Jolla — La Jolla Village
Halloween Trunk or Treat — Downtown El Cajon
Haunted Station — San Diego Police Southeastern Division (7222 Skyline Drive)
Trick-or-treating — Pathways Community Church
Trick-or-treating — Las Americas Premium Outlets
Encinitas safe trick-or-treating — (Encinitas Blvd to K Street)
Owl-O-Ween — The Living Coast Discovery Center
Trick-or-treating Around the Center — Grossmont Center