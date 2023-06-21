Rogers: The Musical heads to Disney California Adventure

ANAHEIM (KGTV) - Disneyland Resort revealed some new Rogers: The Musical-inspired treats ahead of the show's premiere at Disney California Adventure Park.

The all-new, one-act live theater production will arrive as the Disneyland Resort continues its Disney100 celebration. The limited special engagement is from June 30 to Aug. 31, 2023, at the Hyperion Theater.

Guests will experience a classic tale of "heroes, time travel and romance" that tells the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America, joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select Avengers members. It's brought to life by a cast of singers and dancers. The show has something for everyone.

Ahead of the arrival, here are some details you need to know before going to see Rogers: The Musical:

Join the complimentary virtual queue via the Disneyland app

Each day that Rogers: The Musical is performing, the complimentary virtual queue will begin at 10:30 a.m. PT for the first two show times of the day and at 2:00 p.m. PT for the remaining shows of the day.

Joining the virtual queue system to see Rogers: The Musical isn't required, but it is highly recommended.

David Nguyen/David L Nguyen

Limited-time food and beverage offerings "fit for a Super-Soldier"

Select locations across Disney California Adventure Park will serve "patriotic and heroically-themed food and beverages." These include:



Red, White & Blue Shake at Schmoozies! is a vanilla shake with wild cherry and blue raspberry and a whipped topping (Non-alcoholic)

Patriotic Punch at Hollywood Lounge is a Sprite and white cranberry juice with blue raspberry and cherry syrups topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Pastrami Pretzel Dog at Award Wieners: All-beef hot dog topped with pastrami, whole-grain mustard, provolone, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing

David Nguyen/David L Nguyen

Shawarm-izza at Shawarma Palace: Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and pepperoncini in a garlic-parmesan wrap with marinara dipping sauce

Like an Apple Pizza Pie at Terran Treats: Cinnamon-sugar fried pizza crust topped with apple and cranberry filling, streusel, and cream cheese frosting

Cap'n Everything Dog at Outdoor Vending Carts: Hotlink wrapped in pizza dough topped with everything bagel seasoning and served with a side of mustard cheese sauce and potato chips

Kettle Corn at Outdoor Vending Carts: Red, white, and blue caramel corn

Rogers: The Musical Popcorn Bucket at Seasonal Snacks and Outdoor Vending Carts: Includes Kettle Corn

David Nguyen/David L Nguyen

Guests can purchase the "Rogers: The Musical" Premium Viewing Experience package from the Studio Catering Co. Truck in Hollywood Land. It's available in limited quantities per performance. It includes a “Rogers: The Musical” popcorn bucket with kettle corn and a choice of bottled beverage, plus access to lounge seating before the show, priority choice of seating in the theater, a souvenir lanyard and access to a unique photo opportunity.

Commemorative offerings and merchandise

For a limited time, two Magic Shots from the Disney PhotoPass service will make you the main character with a chance to pose with Captain America's shield in from of the Hyperion Theater marquee.

The new musical is also commemorated with new merch, which includes a T-shirt, magnet and ornament available near the Hyperion Theater. At the Super Store Featuring Avengers Campus shop in Hollywood Land, guests can "gear up" with a wide assortment of Avengers apparel.

