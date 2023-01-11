Watch Now
'Rare occurrence': Birch Aquarium sees first pregnant male seadragon in exhibit

Birch Aquarium
Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo: Jordann Tomasek
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 18:51:17-05

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A male seadragon is successfully carrying baby eggs for the first time inside an exhibit at the Birch Aquarium, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego announced Monday.

The transfer between a female and male seadragon happened overnight Sunday in the Seadragons & Seahorses habitat. Officials say because the seadragons are in captivity, it is extremely rare for them to breed.

“We’re elated to be able to witness this at the aquarium," said Jenn Nero Moffatt, Senior Director of Animal Care, Science, and Conservation.

"We have been working with seadragons since 1996. Since then, we have learned so much about caring for these creatures and invested a lot in our breeding program. From the lighting to the rockwork; everything has been strategically designed with breeding seadragons in mind.”

The aquarium says like seahorses, seadragon males are responsible for carrying eggs, not the females. An egg transfer is quick, but happens only after the seadragons participate in an elaborate courtship “dance.”

The male seadragon is expected to carry the eggs on his tail for four to six weeks until they are ready to hatch, where only a small percentage of the eggs will develop.

According to Birch Aquarium, they previously witnessed the birth of two Weedy Seadragon babies behind the scenes in February 2020.

