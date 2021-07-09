Ramona celebrates 50th Country Fair this July

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Ramona's Chamber of Commerce announced Friday it will celebrate its 50th Country Fair this month.

From Friday, July 30, to Sunday, Aug. 1, the Ramona Country Fair will bring carnival rides, games and prizes, live music and entertainment, and delicious eats to the Ramona Outdoor Community Center.

Last year, the fair was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary before the pandemic canceled most community events.

"After the events of the past couple of years, this is a way to get the community back out there safely in a family-friendly, fun environment," Stephanie Macdonald, Ramona Chamber member and Ramona Country Fair chair, said. "We really want this be something we are able to give our town."

New this year, the fair will hold a cornhole competition for cash prizes, special T-Rex races, and a "Cowboy Challenge." More events are expected to be added.

But the starring attraction will be the return of several fair favorites, including the "Home Sweet Home" competition for best homemade jams, jellies, and baked goods; a community art contest; and live entertainment and performances.

The fair will run from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the fair is free, and a $10 parking donation fee goes toward Ramona's community scholarship fund.

"This is one of the Chamber’s biggest annual fundraisers and all the proceeds go directly back into Ramona, for the good of the community," Macdonald said. "It’s truly a community effort, and it’s all done at the Chamber on a volunteer basis. It takes a town to get it all done."

More information on a full lineup of events can be found online here.