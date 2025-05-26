Pygmy hippo at Ramona Wildlife Center marks milestone in managed care

RAMONA (CNS) - Officials at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center are celebrating a historic milestone Sunday, as their beloved pygmy hippopotamus Hannah Shirley became the oldest such animal ever in managed care.

The center said Hannah surpassed the previous record of 51 years, 6 months and 2 days on Sunday -- an extraordinary milestone for a species that typically lives 30 to 50 years in the wild.

"Every day with Hannah Shirley is a gift," said Autumn Welch, the center's wildlife operations manager. "Her playful spirit, resilience and sweet personality make her a truly special ambassador for her species -- and a symbol of how excellent care can help animals thrive far beyond what's expected.'

Hannah was born on Nov. 22, 1973, and is recognized in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Regional Studbook, which tracks all pygmy hippos living in managed care around the globe.

She has lived at the Ramona Wildlife Center for 23 years.

"Anyone who meets Hannah falls in love with her," said Angela Hernandez-Cusick, the facility's wildlife rehabilitation supervisor. "Her free spirit captures the joy of working with wildlife -- we're lucky to care for such a special species."

Hannah Shirley was rescued in 2002 after being found in a private backyard in Escondido. Since then, officials at the wildlife center say she has enjoyed a peaceful and enriched life in a spacious 13,000-square-foot paddock, complete with a natural pond and pool. Her daily routine includes spa-like back rubs, sprinkler showers and her favorite food.

Hannah's care is managed by the organization's Project Wildlife team, which ensures she receives the individualized attention and specialized nutrition needed to support her advanced age. Officials say that as one of just a few dozen pygmy hippos in managed care in North America, Hannah serves as a "beloved ambassador for her vulnerable species."

More information can be found at sdhumane.org/programs/project-wildlife/ramona/.

