Port of SD lands 2 new popular restaurants in Seaport Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Port of San Diego has announced that two popular restaurants will be coming to Seaport Village in the Fall of 2022.

According to officials, commissioners have approved the 19th and 20th leases for the bayfront shopping, dining, and entertainment center since taking ownership in 2018.

Both spaces will go be the homes of two phenomenally successful restaurants. Gladstone’s and Shorebird Restaurant.

Gladstone’s, a historic beachside restaurant was founded in Malibu in 1972. In 2004, a licensee of the Gladstone’s brand opened another location at the Pine Avenue Pier in Long Beach.

At Seaport Village, Gladstone’s will bring a fresh, new concept with a focus on classic seafood dishes including fish plates, king crab, Maine lobster, and more.

With successful launches in Newport Beach and Sedona, Arizona, Shorebird Restaurant brings its coastal flavors and relaxed vibes for its third opening at Seaport Village. An emerging concept under the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group umbrella, the menus boast sophisticated culinary techniques and casual plating styles with its scratch-made kitchen headed by Director of Culinary, Chef Jay Bogsinske.

“Seaport Village is attracting some major regional players in the food and beverage space – particularly among renowned casual dining and contemporary casual restaurants like Gladstone’s and Shorebird,” said Chairman Michael Zucchet, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners.

“Together, these latest additions to Seaport Village’s mostly locally-owned and operated lineup will bring even more excellent options to our San Diego Bay waterfront for locals and visitors to enjoy.”

Gladstone’s will open in a 9,684-square-foot space with an outdoor wrap-around patio located along the promenade. Shorebird will open in an about 2,272-square-foot, two-story over-water structure on San Diego Bay.

The Port of SD says both are anticipated to begin construction in summer 2022 with an opening anticipated for fall 2022. Together, Gladstone’s and Shorebird will create strong synergies with the current food and beverage operators in Seaport Village’s Carousel District.

“Gladstone's is excited and grateful for the opportunity to open in San Diego. Our goal is to be the quintessential California waterfront restaurant destination,” said John Sangmeister, Gladstone’s managing member.

“Our new location in Seaport Village offers commanding views of San Diego Bay, the busy waterfront activities, and spectacular sunsets. We look forward to offering the freshest seafood in a fun and relaxing environment. Gladstone's 4 Fish and Fun!"

“We are so excited to bring Shorebird Restaurant to Seaport Village in San Diego,” said Heinrich Stasiuk, CEO, and founder of Wild Thyme Restaurant Group.

“We believe Shorebird will deliver the right combination of service, ambiance, and flavors as a new hot spot for the community.”

Since the Port assumed ownership and operation of Seaport Village, the Board has approved investment spending of around $7.8 million to date:

About $2.5 million spent for sitewide enhancements, activations, and deferred maintenance. Notable improvements include a brand refresh with new signage and exterior painting on the property’s iconic buildings; upgraded amenities like the Urban Beach, a picturesque seating area with Adirondack chairs facing the bayfront vista; flexible furniture throughout; and new, flourishing native plants.

About $1.2 million so far to help new tenants renovate their spaces before opening for business.

Another $4.1 million (nearly) committed towards future tenant improvements for new restaurant concepts that have not yet opened.

A buzz-worthy lineup of new tenants now open or opening soon includes:

NOW OPEN!

Tuk Tuk Eatery – an Asian-themed fast-casual eating and drinking establishment featuring BBQ bowls and Bao bar.

Mr. Moto Pizza – serving up award-winning, authentic New York-style pies blending old and new world flavors. Order a slide or a whole pie, or choose from a variety of pasta, salads, calzones, and desserts.

Mike Hess Brewing – features 23 handles of craft beer, kombucha, cider, and soda, as well as an extensive menu of tacos, burritos, and more from Quiero Tacos.

Samburgers – out-of-the-box burgers by “Sam the Cooking Guy” (Not Not Tacos, Graze) and acclaimed hospitality group Grain & Grit Collective (Carnitas Snack Shack, Broken Yolk, Little Italy Food Hall) along with a variety of sides, a kids’ menu, and a medley of craft beer offerings. Customers order from kiosks and dine outdoors on the adjacent al fresco garden area where visitors can also experience a lineup of onsite activations, including live music and more!

Geppetto’s – a magical world of classic toys that inspire creative play for the entire family.

Spill the Beans – a specialty coffee café featuring sustainably sourced and exceptionally roasted coffee in addition to teas, kombucha, and other morning staples along with made-from-scratch bagels, artisan-compounded butter, and house-made cream cheeses.

Influencer Boutique – a fashion-forward boutique specializing in women’s apparel and chic accessories.

COMING SOON!

Louisiana Charlie’s – a Southern-style restaurant offering barbeque and Cajun-style food with a unique Mardis Gras-themed atmosphere (opening September 2021).

Malibu Farm – simple, farm-to-table California-inspired cuisine that is fresh, organic and locally sourced whenever possible (anticipated opening summer 2022).

Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean – a full-service Greek and Mediterranean restaurant featuring healthy and fresh premium-quality Mediterranean cuisine (anticipated opening summer 2022).

Old Harbor Distilling Company – a craft tasting room combined with a fast-casual seafood restaurant concept offering chowders, lobster rolls, and fish plates (anticipated opening summer 2022).

Crack Taco Shop – a locally owned-and-operated fast-casual restaurant offering a variety of unique and authentic Mexican tacos with homemade corn tortillas and burritos featuring “Cardiff Crack” – the highly popular burgundy pepper tri-tip, specialty Micheladas, beer, wine, and sangria (anticipated opening summer 2022).

