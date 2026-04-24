Port of San Diego and Disney Cruise Line extend partnership through 2031

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Port of San Diego Thursday announced it signed a new agreement with Disney Cruise Line through at least 2031 that will nearly double that company's cruises out of San Diego every year.

The agreement secures Disney non-exclusive priority access to the port's North and South berths at the B Street cruise terminal. More than 1 million Disney passengers are anticipated through the port during the course of the agreement, which also marks the first time in more than 20 years that a cruise line has offered a minimum annual guarantee at the Port of San Diego.

"San Diego has been an important part of our West Coast operations for more than a decade, and a place our guests love sailing from," said Jose Fernandez, vice president of port strategy, development and operations for Disney Cruise Line. "This new agreement supports our long-term growth and helps us continue contributing to the region's economy."

Disney Cruise Line began sailing from the port in 2012 to destinations such as Catalina Island, Baja and the Mexican Riviera. The agreement announced Thursday will allow a broader range of seasonal itineraries and more frequent departures.

"We are grateful to continue our long-standing relationship with Disney Cruise Line," said Ann Moore, chair of the port's Board of Port Commissioners. "This agreement not only enhances business operations between the port, Disney and all our cruise line partners -- it also supports a thriving cruise industry that injects millions into the region's economy and welcomes thousands of visitors to our waterfront each year."

San Diego will soon welcome two Disney Cruise Line ships for the 2026- 27 season. The Disney Magic arrives in October, offering three- to seven-night voyages through November followed by a 14-night Panama Canal transit to Galveston.

The Disney Wonder will homeport in San Diego from October 2026 through April 2027, sailing three- to seven-night itineraries to destinations including Catalina Island, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada and Puerto Vallarta, according to a joint statement from the port and Disney.

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