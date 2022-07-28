Poinsettia Dog Park: Pooches have new place to stretch their legs in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Exciting news for dog lovers in north San Diego County! The Poinsettia Dog Park in Carlsbad is now officially open for our furry friends and their owners.

The City of Carlsbad says it held a grand opening of the 27,700-square-foot park on Wednesday along with other site improvements that will make it easier for visitors to enjoy every amenity at Poinsettia Community Park.

The dog park is located just south of the park’s entrance where it is easier to find and access. According to city officials, the development of the park was a collaboration between the city and the Carlsbad community.

Community members initially asked for an off-leash dog park as part of the planning process for Poinsettia Community Park, and they worked with the city to make sure the dog park was built in a specific area.

The city says the dog park is the third one in the city, and it is the first to have a natural grass surface. There is a 20,000-square-feet fenced area for large dogs and a 7,700-square-feet fenced area for small dogs.

Each section has agility equipment, drinking fountains, bag dispensers, and picnic tables. There is a new parking lot with 37 spaces, including four EV charging stations, that has been built just south of the pickleball courts. There is also a new restroom building at the northwest corner of the parking lot.

The park is open daily between 8 a.m. and sunset for dogs and their owners to enjoy.