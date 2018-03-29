Places to get cheap food for the family near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A trip to see the San Diego Padres for some is an annual tradition, but the tradition can get pricey.

Between parking, tickets to see the Padres and food, a day at Petco Park can add up quickly.

Fortunately for families searching for a deal, there are lots of options around the park that can save you some cash.

Check the list below for some cheaper options near Petco Park:

The Old Spaghetti Factory - 275 Fifth Ave

Menu

The Old Spaghetti Factory has large portions that could easily be split between family members, and with prices hovering around $14, you'll save some money too.

Meze Greek Fusion - 345 Sixth Avenue

Menu

Meze is offering 10 percent off to anyone who shows their ticket stubs from a Padres game.

Larry's Deli - 323 Seventh Avenue

Menu

Larry's Deli has some very reasonably-priced menu items for those looking to save a buck. Sandwiches on the menu start at $9. There is even grilled cheese and PB & J for the kids.

Subway - 611 K Street A

Menu

If you're really searching for a way to save some cash, Subway has some great deals for the family.

Gaslamp BBQ

Menu

Gaslamp BBQ has reasonably priced food for the whole family. If you just want a snack, this restaurant offers appetizers like nachos for $8.95 and chili cheese fries for $10.95.

Lolita's Mexican Food - 7414, 202 Park Boulevard

Menu

Lolita's has generous portions that are perfect for sharing. Grab a California burrito for $7.60 or some carne asada fries for $7.75.