Petco Park to transform into nine-hole golf course this summer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Care to golf nine at ... the ballpark?

For the seventh year, Petco Park will host The Links this summer, bringing a nine-hole golf experience to the ballpark from July 16 to 18. The course will bring back some favorite holes, including teeing off from the Padres dugout, and some new themed additions that give golfers the chance to win prizes.

Golfers will be escorted around Petco Park by a dedicated caddy and once they're finished, can relax in the Western Metal Loft transformed into The Links clubhouse. Golfers can bring their own clubs, wedges and irons only, or rent Callaway clubs at the ballpark.

Padres season tickets members and partners will have access to a special presale for reservations starting June 23 at 10 a.m., before times open to the general public on June 25 at 10 a.m. Entry can be purchased for groups of two or four.

Pricing starts at $150 per player, and entry includes a limited-edition hat, one nine-hole round, scorecard, access to the clubhouse, a gift bag, and a dedicated caddy. Parking passes at the Padres Premier Lot can be bought for an extra cost. Premium packages are available for $250 per golfer and include tickets to a home game between July 27 and Aug. 1, two drink tickets per person, and one parking pass.

Spectator tickets are also available for $10 for access to the Western Metal Loft clubhouse only. More information can be found online here.